Two drivers suffered broken bones when a dump truck crossed into the opposite lane and hit a sports utility vehicle in Hancock on Monday, state police said.

Michael Fraser, 56, of Holden, was driving the dump truck when he crossed Washington Junction Road and hit the SUV driven by Jason Farnsworth, 64, of Bucksport, in the passenger’s side. Ambulances took both men to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital of Ellsworth, state police said.

Investigators have not determined why the truck left its lane, state police said.