The Maine Public Utilities Commission is soliciting so-called standard offer proposals for customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

The standard offer is the default that consumers pay for electricity unless they elect to choose a different provider for themselves. The commission said the standards offers cover for the coming year, and proposals are due next month.

Commission Chair Phil Bartlett noted that standard offer prices have been about 20 percent lower this year compared with last year reflecting electricity supply and demand conditions in New England.

The new standard offer prices that result from this process will be announced later this year.