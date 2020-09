HAMPDEN — Want to safely help our Eastern Maine community battle food insecurity? It’s never been easier to help give back. United Way of Eastern Maine is hosting a drive-thru food drive on Friday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Good Shepherd Food Bank – located at 11 Penobscot Meadow Drive in Hampden.

This drive-thru food drive will minimize exposure so you can safely drive up, drop off your food and feel good about helping to make a difference.