BANGOR — The Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry is pleased to announce that Spanish Masses will resume in Bangor starting on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Spanish Masses will be offered on the first and third Sundays of the month at St. John Church, located on 217 York Street in Bangor, at 1 p.m. The Masses will also be live-streamed on the parish website (www.stpaulbangor.me) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/stpaulbangor).





Spanish Masses are celebrated every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, located on 65 Mellen Street in Portland. Every other Friday evening, the church hosts a Spanish Holy Hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the next gathering set for Friday, Sept. 18. All are welcome to attend the service, which will include adoration, prayer, the rosary, music and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Songs and prayers will be offered in Spanish. To make a prayer intention in advance, call 207-653-5609. Those in attendance must wear masks.

A Spanish Mass is also celebrated and live-streamed from the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul in Lewiston each Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME), website (https://princeofpeace.me), and YouTube channel. Participants are allowed to attend the Mass in person after registering at www.princeofpeace.me.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Sister Patricia at 207-615-2522; Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200; or José Pérez Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.