The ninth annual Rural Community Action Ministry (RCAM) Auction for Auction runs from Monday, Sept. 21 to Monday, Sept. 28 online. Connect at www.32auctions.com/RCAMA4A.

Rural Community Action Ministry‘s Online Auction for Action is our major fundraising event. Funds raised during this event are used to help low-income rural families in crisis and at risk of becoming homeless or food insecure.

This year, with COVID-19, requests for our help have increased dramatically, as people are struggling to make rent or mortgage payments, put food on the table and pay for basic necessities while also facing unemployment, isolation and lack of access to many services.



Now, more than ever, vulnerable rural families need RCAM’s help. Reaching our fundraising goal of $13,000 will help us help others … every dollar counts. Connect to www.32auctions.com/RCAMA4A.