BELFAST — Registration is now open for an in-person project management course, Practical Project Management, offered Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center.

The three-day program, taught by Angela Wheaton, runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes a catered continental breakfast and lunch. The fee is $495 per person, with need-based scholarships available. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website at https://hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs/practical-project-management/.





Practical Project Management is a comprehensive professional development course that provides useful skills for managing projects in the real world. This concrete and targeted approach will meet you where you are and quickly propel you forward in your project management practice.

Participants will walk through a project from start to finish, defining and initiating a project, determining scope, then building a work breakdown structure, project plan and Gantt charts. Along the way, participants will talk about communication plans, time management, negotiation, conflict, stakeholders and team building. Participants will also take time to discuss project management concerns that are timely or interesting to the group.

Wheaton, M.A., a long-time resident of southern Maine, Wheaton (M.A., P.M.P., C.S.M.) currently lives in Portland. She has a master of arts degree in theology and counseling, is certified by the Project Management Institute, holds a Scrum Master certification and is a certified Facilitative Leader and Trainer. She has leadership experience in the retail, banking, education, technology, social service and healthcare fields. Her passion is for completing projects, building teams, and motivating people. Wheaton enjoys house projects, spending time with friends and family and traveling, recently visiting Iceland, Portugal and hiking on the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

Participants will earn a badge in Project Management Level 1, a UMaine certificate of completion and 2.3 CEUs/23 contact hours are available.This professional development program will be held in person, utilizing strict social distancing measures.

For more information or to request an accommodation contact Michelle Patten, conference and professional development coordinator at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.