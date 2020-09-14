UNITY — Sept. 26-27 alpaca owners from across North America will celebrate the 14th annual National Alpaca Farm Days.

Participating alpaca farms and ranches will open their doors to the public to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm will welcome guests to join them for a day of education and up-close visits with 35 beautiful alpacas including this year’s new babies! You may also want to pick up a special gift for yourself or someone special in their Maine Alpaca Experience retail shop. Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm is located at 141 Crosby Brook Rd in Unity.To find out more about National Alpaca Farm Days visit http://www.AlpacaFarmDays.com.

To learn more about Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm visit http://www.mainealpacaexperience.com or call 207-356-2464.