Celebrate Maine’s bicentennial with a live outdoor film event featuring two special programs, one that celebrates Maine people’s lives over the years through a contemplative curation of Mainers’ own historic home movies; and another, a collection of shorts edited during the pandemic in Maine’s 200th year, 2020.

The event is produced by the Maine Film Association and the Maine Outdoor Film Festival, with support from Northeast Historic Film and Urban Farm Fermentory.





PROGRAM

>> Antidote Collaborative Film Project – Short films from the wild Maine year of 2020. The Maine Film Association opened a call for submissions – 34 minutes

>> Maine’s Home Movies – 200 years of statehood from the images of Maine families – 57 minutes

Total Running Time – 100 minutes or so including intermission.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Films: 7 p.m.

Location: Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St, Portland, ME 04101

Admission: Pre-registration is required

Food/beverage: Most likely a food truck will be present. No outside beverages except water please. Urban Farm Fermentory will be selling their delicious cider, kombucha, mead and beer.

Tickets are $15 at https://maine-200-years-film.eventbrite.com

PARKING

-Plenty of on-street parking.

PLEASE BRING

-Please have a picture ID of the person whose name the tickets were purchased under ready upon entrance OR the paper ticket or electronic ticket from Eventbrite’s purchase interface.

-Your camp chair(s).

-Face mask for when you are not in your chair.

-Outside food and refreshments are allowed. BRING YOUR TRASH HOME (or use the trash barrels provided)

-Blankets are not a bad idea.

RAIN PLAN

-Rain date is the following week.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

-Face masks are required to enter and participate. Once seated in your area, you can remove your face covering. We ask that people continue to be masked when wandering outside their seating area.

-If you feel sick or have any potential COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home!

-As a reminder, we are implementing social distancing standards at this event. Please be respectful of others.

-Please note the event production team is taking every precaution to keep our attendees safe and comfortable. We have all COVID-19 protocols in place as recommended by the CDC and are committed to maintaining these standards. We ask that all attendees wear a mask when in common areas at the event. Once seated in your reserved area, masks can be removed.