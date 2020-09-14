During the week of Sept. 21 participants can support local dyslexia treatment at no cost to families from the comfort of their own home, their neighborhoods or local trails.

Social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic forces many non-profits to raise funds in creative ways. The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Bangor believes that a virtual rendition of the Richard Winship Jr. Memorial Walk-a-Thon will not only keep its major fundraiser alive, but also expand opportunities for fun and goodwill.





Masonic lodges, students and alumni previously gathered in September for the Walk-a-Thon. This year, anyone who is willing to make a contribution to the Center may participate however or wherever they please. Mainers who are recipients or providers of extra-curricular educational services are particularly welcome; whether they choose to use their treadmills at home or tackle the outdoors is entirely up to them.

It costs $5,000 per year to tutor one student diagnosed with dyslexia. To keep this service running at no cost to families, our goal is to raise $25,000 this year. Contributions can be made to the Center via mail. Contributors may also post photo/video content to our Facebook page at their leisure. For information, visit our website: bangordyslexiacenter.org.

In 1994, the Scottish Rite Masons in the Northern Jurisdiction opened the first Children’s Dyslexia Center (formerly called the 32° Masonic Learning Centers for Children). Since then, this charity has become a national leader assisting families in their mission to address the challenges presented by dyslexia. Centers have tutored over 13,000 children within the Northeast and Great Lakes regions via a multisensory structured language methodology, known as the Orton-Gillingham method. Training courses are accredited by the International Multisensory Structured Language Education Council (IMSLEC), with approximately 3,500 tutors certified. Bangor’s branch is managed by Laurie Marcotte, Center director and lead instructor, and currently serves over 30 families across several counties.