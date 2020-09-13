Another Mainer has died as 31 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 4,863 coronavirus cases reported across Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





Of those, 4,376 have been confirmed positive, while 487 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (10), Androscoggin (7), Penobscot (1), York (11), Kennebec (1), Lincoln (2) and Oxford (1) counties, state data show.

The statewide death toll now stands at 136. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “One result of COVID-19 has been an increased interest in virtual learning in Maine. The two online charter schools are free and any student in the state may enroll, though there are caps on the number of students who can attend from the same school district.” — Kate Lusignan, The Maine Monitor

— “With a school year unlike any other underway, teachers find themselves putting in more hours as they adjust to teaching students both online and in person — sometimes simultaneously — and balancing their teaching responsibilities with home lives that have also grown more complicated due to their own children’s school schedules.” — Eesha Pendarkhar, BDN

— “State health officials have linked six more cases of COVID-19 to a recent funeral and reception in Sanford and said that funeral attendees visited several other social clubs in the York County city, potentially exposing others to the virus.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

— “The pandemic holiday season promises to be one of the longest in memory as retailers stretch to make up for fewer customers allowed inside stores, shoppers with less disposable income, unpredictable product shortages and a shift to online purchases. Two iconic family-owned Maine retailers, 108-year-old L.L. Bean and 71-year-old Renys, have seen tough times in the past, including several recessions and other pandemics. While much remains unknown about the future track of the virus and economy, these long-timers may be more adept than most at figuring out new ways to drum up sales and locate hot items in short supply.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

— “For the first five months of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 spread in York County much as it did in the rest of the state. Maine’s southernmost county roughly followed state trends for daily numbers of new cases and active infections among its residents. Then, a wedding happened on Aug. 7 more than 200 miles to the north.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,486,469 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 193,705 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.