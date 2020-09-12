The four candidates for U.S. Senate in Maine — incumbent Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn — faced off for the first time on Friday night. From health care to police brutality and the presidential election to money in politics, these four debated it.

These are seven of the top moments.





Collins said Mainers don’t need her advice on the presidential election

When asked by Gideon if she would support President Donald Trump in November, Collins replied, “I don’t think that the people of Maine need my advice on whom to support for president.” She continued to talk about how the people of Maine are grateful for the Payment Protection Program‘s coronavirus aid, not whom she’s voting for.

Challengers Gideon and Collins agreed they don’t want to defund the police

After Linn said Collins and Gideon want to defund the police, the two replied with similar answers. Both said they were against defunding the police. While Gideon proposed making changes to make sure people of color do not continue to get killed, Collins touted her own police endorsement and questioned whether Gideon would actually maintain police funding.

Linn refused to answer a question on health care

At the start of the debate, Linn was asked a question on the accessibility and affordability of health care. Rather than answering the question, Linn chose to focus on the Central Maine Power clean energy corridor and how he needs to be “out of the box” in the election, despite the moderators’ requests to stay on topic.

Savage pointed out she’s the only non-millionaire in the race

When discussing how to get money out of politics, Savage said she thought the solution was fairly simple — candidates could follow her lead and not take corporate donations. She continued to point out that of the four candidates on stage, she’s the only one who’s not a millionaire.

Collins and Gideon both touted their desire to maintain social programs

Gideon and Collins both emphasized their desire to maintain Social Security and Medicare. Collins said growing the economy would strengthen Social Security and promoted a bill that would reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Gideon focused on the need to protect older adults and denounced Collins’ support for a 2017 tax bill that she says led to Trump saying Social Security now needs to be cut.

Gideon criticized Collins’ support of ‘unqualified’ judicial nominees

When discussing how Trump has appointed a record number of federal judges and how that affects reproductive rights, Savage brought up the increasing politicization of judicial appointments. Collins faulted Democratic senators for opposing Trump nominees before names were announced. Gideon criticized Collins’ support of “unqualified” Trump nominees. Linn said that although he is personally against abortion, the federal government should not make that decision for a woman and criticized Collins’ choice to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Savage was the only person to support defunding the police

On the topic of defunding the police, Savage asserted that a lack of funding never stopped her from doing her job as a public school teacher. She focused on demilitarizing the police, enlisting social workers or other mental health professionals rather than police in certain situations and holding officers accountable when they kill people.