A Standish man died Friday in Sebago after he went off the road while driving his motorcycle, hitting a ditch and being thrown off the bike.

Aaron Lusk, 31, died from his injuries Friday afternoon at Central Maine Medical Center, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on Convene Road, where Lusk was driving north on his 2002 Suzuki motorcycle. Near Allen Road, Lusk went off the road and hit a ditch, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Lusk was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police believe that speed was a factor in Lusk going off the roadway, but are continuing to investigate the accident.