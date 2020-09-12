Another 42 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 4,834 coronavirus cases reported across Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,792 on Friday.





Of those, 4,349 have been confirmed positive, while 485 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (10), Franklin (1), Oxford (2), Somerset (5), and York (22) counties, state data show.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 135. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,211. That means there are 488 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 467 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 2,769 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 322,693 negative test results out of 329,476 overall. Just under 1.8 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,241 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 634, 250 and 976 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (40), Franklin (54), Hancock (52), Kennebec (199), Knox (33), Lincoln (36), Oxford (82), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (74), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where five additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,445,948 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 193,028 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.