BIDDEFORD — Susan Conroy, a native of South Portland who developed a friendship with Saint Teresa of Calcutta that lasted for years, will share her personal experiences helping the poorest of the poor in Calcutta, India, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford.

The one-day retreat, entitled “Saint Teresa’s Lessons of Love and Holiness,” will also feature quiet reflection, questions and answers, prayer, and more.





Conroy is a Catholic author, speaker, and EWTN personality. As a young adult, she spent time working and becoming friends with Mother Teresa (now Saint Teresa of Calcutta). This experience, among others, inspired in her a pursuit of holiness.

Conroy made her first trip to Calcutta to work with the Missionaries of Charity in 1986, and her experiences are chronicled in her first book “Mother Teresa’s Lessons of Love & Secrets of Sanctity,” which was written with Saint Teresa’s own blessing and approval. Conroy went on to write eight other books and has served as a host for EWTN programs, including a miniseries entitled “Coming to Christ,” which was filmed on the coast of Maine and in view of Mount Katahdin. Conroy travels across the world to speak of her experiences and to encourage joy-filled service to those in need of mercy.

The retreat will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring a Bible and journal.

Admission is $60 and includes a hot meal. Overnight options are available.For more information or to register, call 207-284-5671 or visit www.mariejosephspiritual.org.