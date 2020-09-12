FARMINGTON — In early July, to the surprise of few, the 180th edition of the Farmington Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To the delight of many, however, one of its traditions will continue this year thanks to dedicated parishioners at St. Joseph Parish in Farmington.

The popular Farmington Fair Turkey Supper will be held in the parish hall of the church, located on 133 Middle Street, on Saturday, Sept. 26. All are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $10 with several options to support the supper, an event that serves as the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year.





“In-person dining will be offered at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and take-out meals will be available for pick up at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of the parish. “This has become a popular meal and our wonderful parishioners that coordinate the supper came up with this idea to allow the tradition to continue. The date of the meal actually coincides with what would have been the last day of the fair.”

To reserve a seat or order a take-out meal, visit stjoefarmington.weshareonline.org.

In addition to participating in the supper, there are other ways you can help in advance. Donation boxes for food items will be set up at parish Masses, with organizers looking for particular help on each weekend leading up to the event (turkey gravy on Sept. 13 and green beans on Sept. 20). Turkey donations are also accepted, and volunteers are needed to help prepare, pack, and serve meals. If you can assist, call Dennis at 207-500-0245.For more information and updates about the supper, visit the parish’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stjoesparish.