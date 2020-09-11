Another 32 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.

There have now been 4,792 coronavirus cases reported across Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,760 on Thursday.





Of those, 4,317 have been confirmed positive, while 475 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 432 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with six in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 38 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,191. That means there are 467 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 473 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—“Mainers out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic can receive an extra $300 in unemployment benefits through a federal grant starting Friday evening, the state’s labor department announced.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday called President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic ‘extremely uneven.’” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“An attorney for Pastor Todd Bell of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford said the church is encouraging congregants not to wear masks. Masks also are not required at the church’s school, Sanford Christian Academy.” — CBS 13

—“In York County, a virus hotspot, some say it’s time to ‘stop fighting science.’” — Nick Schroeder & Troy R. Bennett, BDN

—“Multiple travelers likely brought the coronavirus to Maine at various points late last winter, before the state’s first case was detected on March 12.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,438,739 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 192,834 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.