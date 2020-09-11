An alert resident helped police arrest a man suspected of pulling off a smash-and-grab burglary in Bangor on Thursday night and twice eluding police on different bicycles, police said Friday.

The 911 caller was the first to report trouble at JG Pawn Shop at 204 Hammond St., saying that a man had just broken a shop window, removed several items from the storefront and ridden off on a bicycle at about 6:25 p.m., Bangor police spokesperson Sgt. Wade Betters said in a statement.





Officers heard the call come over their radios and quickly located the man heading away from downtown on Hammond Street. The suspect refused to pull over and disappeared down a side street. The bicycle was abandoned shortly thereafter, Betters said.

Several officers had begun searching the area when a resident told police that the burglary suspect was riding a different bicycle on Larkin Street. The suspect turned onto Main Street and again refused to stop for an officer who confronted him, Betters said.

The suspect tried to escape by riding behind a business on Main Street but was trapped behind a fence on the property and an officer took him into custody, Betters said.

Police identified the suspect as Dontrel Jean, 23, of Bangor and charged him with class C burglary, theft, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release because he was out on bail at the time.

Jean is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. No court date was available.