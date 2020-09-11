BRUNSWICK — Thanks to the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council #1947, all students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick will now have the benefit of a Chromebook to add to their educational experience.

The school, located on 37 Pleasant Street, opened for in-person learning in late August with the capacity to offer remote learning to students not returning to the classroom at the start of the year.





“St. John’s is using Chromebooks for their remote learning platform. To make sure all students had a Chromebook, the school needed to purchase another 35 units to facilitate 100 percent student participation, including charging cords and carry cases,” said James Badger of the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council.

At $12,000, the cost was substantial, but well worth it to the Knights, who quickly voted to donate the money.

“The generosity of the Knights of Columbus is overwhelming,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s. “The ability to update our technology with this significant donation will help our students both in the classroom and at home, should the need arise.”

“Many of our council members, their children, and their grandchildren have either attended St. John’s School or are attending now,” said Badger.

The overwhelming gesture is just another example of good-hearted people in the community doing what they can at a difficult time to ensure that the mission of educating children in body, mind, and spirit continues, as always, at Catholic schools in Maine.

“I’m confident that our students will have the ability to achieve great things by using these new devices to help support and enhance what our teachers are able to do in the classrooms,” said Wheeler. Established in 1883, St. John’s Catholic School provides a faith-based education that offers a comprehensive academic curriculum with an emphasis on literacy, critical thinking, and problem solving. For more information about the school or to learn about enrollment, visit www.sjcsbme.org or call 207-725-5507.