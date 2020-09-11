BANGOR — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, is pleased to announce a $2,500 donation to Penquis’ “We’ve Got Your Back” campaign. The funds were used to purchase backpacks and school supplies for children from families facing financial challenges.

“Katahdin Trust is pleased to once again be part of this effort. We’ve chosen to remain committed to supporting our local youth and get children off to a good start for the new school year,” shared William “Bill” Lucy, executive vice president, commercial services. “We are delighted to join others in the greater Bangor community in helping to ensure that all students have the supplies they need to learn and succeed.”





Easing the financial burden of back to school expenses is a priority for Penquis. “This year more than ever, families were counting on the back to school drive as many are experiencing financial hardships and for some it is their first-time needing help. In a survey done prior to the drive, parents expressed whether their children were learning at school, at home or doing a hybrid approach, they needed help with basic school supplies in order for learning to continue,” explains Renae Muscatell, Penquis community relations manager. “Making ends meet is difficult for many people right now and back to school expenses competes with other expenses such as food and utilities. In some circumstances, parents and grandparents alike shared if it were not for this program the children would not have any school supplies or a backpack this year. We are very thankful for this donation that helped so many children feel more confident and ready to learn.”

Katahdin Trust is proud to support this campaign and happy to report that Penquis has distributed 1,200 backpacks filled with basic school supplies to children in need for the new school year. For more information about the “We’ve Got Your Back” campaign or other children’s programs provided by Penquis, please contact them by email at info@penquis.org or by phone at 1-800-215-4942.

About Katahdin Trust — Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018 and 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with more than $900 million in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.