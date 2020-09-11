SCARBOROUGH — Hospice of Southern Maine (HSM) invites the public to participate in its inaugural Hike for Hospice fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 3. All are welcome and participants can walk as individuals, teams or families, many choosing to partake in remembrance of loved ones who have been touched by hospice or to honor someone who provides care to hospice patients. Members of the public can also take part by volunteering for the event, helping with check-in, passing out water and cheering on the participants.

This all-inclusive, accessible, community-wide walk, offers participants the opportunity to hike on either a 1-mile loop on pavement or a 5K route on the Eastern Trail, beginning at State Manufactured Homes, Inc., 126 US Route One, Scarborough. For safety purposes, the event will follow a hybrid approach that allows the first 200 registrants to participate in person on the day of the event in small groups of 50 with staggered start times. All other registrants are invited to participate virtually by walking a route of their choice. Participants can fundraise and complete the walk on their own any time through the end of October.

All proceeds raised from the event will support Hospice of Southern Maine’s Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (its 18-bed inpatient facility) and Home Hospice Program, as well as the nonprofit’s overall mission to provide compassion, care and comfort through end of life. Participants can register for $25 per person and reduced fees are available for seniors, students, and members of a team. Children 10 and under can participate for free. Hikers are encouraged to fundraise to help further benefit Hospice of Southern Maine.This event will be held rain or shine. Complete event details and registration information can be found online at hikeforhospice.org.