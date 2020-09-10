The Maine Chapter of the Society for Social Work Leadership in Healthcare and Northern Light Acadia Hospital proudly present the Virtual Ethics Conference. Topics include Ethics and Gender—Affirming Pediatric Care, ACEs and the Impact of Trauma on Care, Digital Ethics and more! All healthcare disciplines will benefit due to the depth of knowledge, insight, and range of perspectives. Education credits are available.. All healthcare disciplines will benefit due to the depth of knowledge, insight, and range of perspectives presented throughout the discussions.

Date: 10/16/2020





Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

Registration is now open. Click here to save your spot!

This event qualifies for 6.5 contact hours.

Price: $25 for students, $60 SSWLHC members & Northern Light Acadia Staff, $90 non-membersReach out to us to learn more about the virtual conference or ask questions at http://sswlhc.org/chapters/maine.