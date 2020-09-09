The evenings have begun to cool down, and deer season isn’t far away. In fact, the expanded archery season kicks off on Saturday. If you’re among those who just can’t wait to get back into the woods trying to fill your deer tag, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has you covered.

The department is rolling out a series of online panel discussions aimed at deer hunters, with the first of those sessions — Scouting for Your Deer Hunt — set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.





The sessions will feature DIF&W staffers and avid deer hunters covering a variety of topics that will help hunters enjoy a safe, successful deer hunt. The end of each discussion will feature a question-and-answer period.

The sessions:

— Scouting for your Deer Hunt, 1 p.m. Sept. 9: Experts provide practical knowledge on how to scout, what to look for, deer behavior, food sources and sign.

— Deer Hunting Laws, 1 p.m. Sept. 14: Learn more about the state’s deer hunting laws and the various hunting opportunities that are available.

— Deer Hunting Gear, 1 p.m. Sept. 21: A focus on essential gear for deer hunting in Maine.

— After the Shot, 1 p.m. Sept. 28: A live demonstration of blood tracking basics.