These whitetail does check out a nearby hunting party in Somerset County during the moose hunt in October 2017. Credit: Pete Warner / BDN

The evenings have begun to cool down, and deer season isn’t far away. In fact, the expanded archery season kicks off on Saturday. If you’re among those who just can’t wait to get back into the woods trying to fill your deer tag, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has you covered.

The department is rolling out a series of online panel discussions aimed at deer hunters, with the first of those sessions — Scouting for Your Deer Hunt — set for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The sessions will feature DIF&W staffers and avid deer hunters covering a variety of topics that will help hunters enjoy a safe, successful deer hunt. The end of each discussion will feature a question-and-answer period.

The sessions:

Scouting for your Deer Hunt, 1 p.m. Sept. 9: Experts provide practical knowledge on how to scout, what to look for, deer behavior, food sources and sign.

Deer Hunting Laws, 1 p.m. Sept. 14: Learn more about the state’s deer hunting laws and the various hunting opportunities that are available.

Deer Hunting Gear, 1 p.m. Sept. 21: A focus on essential gear for deer hunting in Maine.

After the Shot, 1 p.m. Sept. 28: A live demonstration of blood tracking basics.

John Holyoke

John Holyoke has been enjoying himself in Maine's great outdoors since he was a kid. Today, he's the Outdoors editor for the BDN, a job that allows him to meet up with Maine outdoors enthusiasts in their...