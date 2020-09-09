A California rock climber was rescued Tuesday afternoon after she fell 15 feet on an Oxford County mountain.

Shannon Ashley Power, 28, of San Diego was rock climbing on Shagg Crag on Bald Mountain in Woodstock about 1:45 p.m. when she fell 15 feet, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





Power was still attached to her safety rope, but swung from it during the fall and struck her head on the rock, suffering a severe head injury, according to Latti.

She was not wearing a helmet, Latti said Tuesday night.

The Maine Warden Service led rescuers to Power’s location and the Maine Forest Service airlifted her about 5:30 p.m. to a LifeFlight helicopter that brought her to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

No additional information about Power’s condition was released.