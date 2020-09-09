FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning fiction writer Lewis Robinson as the popular program’s first reader of the season. Robinson will read from his work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall. The reading is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Robinson’s novel “Water Dogs” (Random House, 2009) was a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, and his collection of short stories “Officer Friendly and Other Stories” (HarperCollins, 2003), was the winner of a Whiting Award and the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Award. He is also the creator of the podcast TalkShop, writers in conversation with writers about the things writers care about. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Boston Globe, Tin House, and The Missouri Review, as well as NPR’s, Selected Shorts.





He holds a BA from Middlebury College and an MFA from the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop. He currently teaches at the University of Maine at Farmington.

According to the University of Maine at Farmington Safe Return Plan policies, and in keeping with UMS and Maine state guidelines, all attendees are required to wear face coverings of the type recommended by public health officials and maintain social distancing during the event, both indoors and outdoors. Event capacity may be limited according to the current Maine CDC guidelines. For more information, please visit the University of Maine at Farmington Safe Return Plan website at https://www.umf.maine.edu/return-public/.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors.

Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Sandy River Review, a student-run literary magazine; Ripple Zine, a feminist magazine; The Farmington Flyer, a university newspaper; or Alice James Books, an award-winning poetry publishing house.