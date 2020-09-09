CAMDEN –The Literary Salon continues at the downtown Camden Opera House with Words Rock 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. This hour-long program will feature poets Ellen Sander of Belfast and Dave Morrison of Camden, reading from their books that focus on rock’n’roll.

The program is part of this season’s series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only events in the auditorium. Doors will open 1:30 p.m. Masks are required within the building. Tickets are a $5 (or more) donation to the Community Arts Fund and are in advance only, as all seating is assigned. For tickets, visit camdenoperahouse.com or call 207-236-3154.

Sander, a former Belfast Poet Laureate, was in the first wave of rock journalists in the 1960s and one of very few young women in that cabal. Her seminal book “Trips,” originally published in 1973, was reissued last year by Dover Publications in an augmented edition. Part memoir, part history, “Trips” documents her travels, interviews, performance and festival impressions during the culmination of rock’s golden era, along with some recent hindsight commentary.

Morrison is like a carpenter missing fingers – do you worry about his ability or applaud his devotion? Morrison’s poems have been published in literary magazines and anthologies; and featured on “Writer’s Almanac,” “Take Heart” and “Poems from Here.” After spending years playing in rock bands in Boston and New York City, Morrison has published 15 books of poetry including “Clubland” (poems about rock ‘n’ roll bars in verse and meter), Fighting Cock Press 2011) and “Cancer Poems” (JukeBooks 2015), plus a CD (“Poetry Rocks,” Mishara Music). “Blue” (JukeBooks 2020) is his most recent collection.