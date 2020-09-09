BANGOR — On Thursday, Sept. 17, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will host an online patient information session for anyone who struggles with heartburn and acid reflux. The virtual Zoom webinar will begin at 6 p.m.

Learn how accomplished surgeons use state-of-the art technology to treat heartburn and find out how relief from heartburn is possible without the need for daily medications.

“Heartburn affects two-thirds of adults in the U.S. each year,” says Matthew Sharbaugh, DO, surgeon, Northern Light Surgery. “That results in nearly four million physician visits annually from people seeking relief. We are excited to share news of minimally-invasive technologies that may help people live more comfortably, without heartburn medication.”Anyone interested in attending may register for the free online webinar by visiting northernlight.org/emmcheartburn. The online link will be shared once participants are registered.