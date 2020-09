A Portland woman died after getting hit by an Amtrak train early Tuesday morning, according to Portland police.

The 43-year-old woman — who was homeless — was crossing the tracks between Allen Avenue and Read Street when she got struck by a train that was headed toward Brunswick. She died at the scene, police said.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation can call 207-874-8575.