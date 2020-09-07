BRUNSWICK — A man has been charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm after he fired a gun from his driver’s window in Brunswick Sunday morning, according to police.

The Brunswick Police Department received a call of a road rage incident around 10:20 a.m., where a witness reported one of the operators had fired a gun at the other vehicle on River Road.





According to police, the witness was following the suspect vehicle and reported they heard the sound of gunfire.

Moments later, officers stopped both involved vehicles at Bill Dodge Hyundai on River Road. Following the investigation, one of the drivers was taken into custody without incident.

Christian LeBlond, 24, of Lewiston, was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm. Officers discovered that LeBlond had actually shot his own driver side mirror as he fired his weapon from his open driver’s window. LeBlond fired one shot.

The other vehicle was not struck by the gunfire. LeBlond was cooperative and a firearm was seized from his vehicle.

Bail was set at $500 cash and LeBlond was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

There is no active threat to the community.