A Bangor man was charged with terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to shoot workers at the Family Dollar store on State Street Friday night with an assault rifle that wasn’t on him at the time.

John Callahan, 45, of Bangor. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

Bangor police initially arrested 45-year-old John Callahan on unrelated charges of domestic violence assault and illegal drug possession, according to Sgt. Wade Betters. After Callahan was in custody on Saturday, they connected him to the Family Dollar encounter and additionally charged him with terrorizing, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Employees of the Family Dollar told police that Callahan “had become very upset and made a scene,” then “stormed out of the store” shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Betters said. As he was leaving, he “allegedly referred to an assault rifle, and threatened to shoot the employees when he returned.”

The alleged threat scared the employees and customers, who quickly left the store, Betters said. Callahan is now at the Penobscot County Jail, with cash bail set at $1,000.