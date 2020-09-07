CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues its SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concerts in the auditorium Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The “honest to God local music” project Mr. & Mrs. Garrett Soucy will perform as a trio.

Garrett Soucy is a preacher, writer and musician. He has been the singer-songwriter for a number of projects including Tree by Leaf, Sunlight in Architecture and, most recently, Mr. & Mrs. Garrett Soucy. They have shared the stage with numerous national acts, including James McMurtry, Chris Smither, Kate and Anna McGarrigle and Little Feat.

“According Lines,” a collection of originals and obscure hymns, is their most recent release.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., safety protocols in place (masks are required in the building). Advance-only tickets are $10 via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Seats will be assigned on a first come/first served basis. The show also will be livestreamed on the COH Facebook page.