HERMON — Kris Watson of Kenduskeag became only the second driver in the Casella Recycling Street Stocks to win more than one feature race this season as he posted his second victory of the shortened season Saturday night at Speedway 95.

Watson began the 30-lap feature on the pole after winning one of the three qualifying races run to set the starting positions for the 21-car field.





At the drop of the green, he surged out front and maintained the lead through the race’s three caution periods.

Milford’s Deane Smart started on the outside pole after winning the second qualifier, and chased Watson for the entire race, finishing second. Behind them, the competition was fierce, with Shane Tatro of Levant, the only other two-time winner in the field, coming from a 12th-place start to finish third.

Fourth went to Holden’s Steve Kimball, with Joe Doughty of Hampden having his first top five of the season. Watson’s only other win came on opening day. Kyle Robinson of Clinton won the third qualifier.

Other Speedway 95 results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown)

Dysart’s Late Models: 1. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 2. 28ME Rowland Robinson JR. Steuben; 3. 23 John Curtis Jr., Hermon; 4. 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport; 5. 42 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 20 Jason Kimball, Pittston; 2. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 4. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort; 5. 10B Hunter Bennett, Prospect

Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners: 1. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. 24 Brad Bellows, China; 3. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono;4. 29 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 5. 72 Wayne Fox, Caribou

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. 23 Scott Hunter, Glenburn; 2. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel; 3. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. 7 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel; 5. 18 George Dunn II, Otis