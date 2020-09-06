Black Lives Matter Maine originally scheduled a rally for Saturday afternoon, but called it off due to threats of violence.
Racial justice organizers had planned the rally in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.
However, protesters still showed up.
These are some key moments from the rally:
Troy R. Bennett is a Buxton native and longtime Portland resident whose photojournalism has appeared in media outlets all over the world.
