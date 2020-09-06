Black Lives Matter Maine originally scheduled a rally for Saturday afternoon, but called it off due to threats of violence.

Racial justice organizers had planned the rally in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.

However, protesters still showed up.

These are some key moments from the rally:

Wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, James Holmberg (left) argues with a protester, who only gave the name Tara, in front of the Portland Police Station on Saturday. Holmberg, along with a handful of other counter protesters, showed up at the racial justice rally and mostly taunted the protesters. Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Zy Anthony leads a chant with a megaphone at a racial justice rally in Portland on Saturday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Tanisha McKenzie of Bowdoinham shouts at the head of a racial justice protest march down Middle Street in Portland on Saturday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Jay Robinson of Massachusetts shoulders a Trump flag while mocking racial justice protesters on the far side of Congress Street, in front of City Hall, on Saturday night. Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN