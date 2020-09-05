Health officials on Saturday reported 35 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Saturday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,667. Of those, 4,197 have been confirmed positive, while 470 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 424 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 31 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,037. That means there are 527 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 492 on Friday.

Watch more:

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—“While a small number of Maine churches have been publicly fighting the state’s limits on large indoor gatherings, they are greatly outnumbered by the hundreds of other congregations that have chosen to follow the rules that are meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Theresa Dentremont, who died from COVID-19 on Aug. 21 at the age of 88, always had a positive attitude, loved to stay creative and work with her hands, and was the anchor for her family. That’s how family members of the East Millinocket resident remembered her in an obituary published in the Bangor Daily News. Dentremont was the first of three people so far whose deaths have been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 that stemmed from an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“When Peter and Elizabeth Lewis decided to leave Atlanta and live in a tiny house in Maine two years ago, they knew there would be some challenges to living in 270 square feet — though they never predicted the pandemic. It could have been a recipe for disaster — two people and one very rambunctious rescue mixed breed hound named Phil working and living together in a very tiny space. But the couple and Phil took it in stride and simply incorporated pandemic life into their tiny living routine.” — Julia Bayly, BDN

—“The NCAA voted recently to grant an extra season of sports eligibility to all fall student-athletes in Divisions I and II, even if they play an extensive spring schedule in 2021.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 6,222,782 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 188,096 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.