PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A nearly nine-hour standoff in Presque Isle on Friday was sparked by a domestic violence suspect threatening police who were there to arrest him, authorities said.

The standoff started after Corey Alexander showed a knife to officers as they attempted to arrest him for domestic violence near 1 p.m. on Friday. Alexander surrendered peacefully at around 9:30 p.m. after extensive negotiations with police, and now faces multiple charges from the incident.





The police response was one of the most extensive in Aroostook County in recent years, and eventually involved officers from the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Washburn Police and the Presque Isle Fire Department, among others. It lit up social media across The County, with hundreds trying to follow along with online police scanner apps.

Presque Isle Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department arrived at an apartment at 26 South St. around 1:15 p.m. on Friday to arrest Corey Alexander for domestic violence terrorizing and violating bail, police said.

Alexander had made several threats toward law enforcement officers before they arrived, and said he would leave the apartment “in a body bag” if they tried to arrest him, Presque Isle Police said in a press release. Authorities did not say to whom he had voiced those threats.

Armed officers at the scene of a standoff in Presque Isle on Friday, Sept. 4., along with an armored vehicle brought in to assist. Credit: David Marino Jr. | BDN

When officers arrived at the apartment complex behind the McDonald’s on Main Street, Presque Isle’s busiest street, Alexander displayed a knife to officers through a glass window of his apartment door, police said.

Police officers with rifles surrounded the area, including part of Main Street and several streets around the apartment complex. They evacuated nearby homes and businesses.

Main Street traffic — which was initially allowed to continue as officers pointed rifles toward the apartment — was eventually blocked.

Police said they spoke to Alexander over the phone after surrounding the complex. Officers tried to negotiate with him, but while Alexander spoke to police, he refused to surrender, police said.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team took control around 5 p.m., continuing negotiations with Alexander. At around 9:30 p.m., police convinced Alexander to surrender. He was taken into custody and brought to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Alexander has been charged with domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, creating a police stand-off, refusing to submit to arrest and violating the conditions of his release.



