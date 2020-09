A crash that has shut down the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Saco for about 30 minutes on Friday has the Maine Turnpike Authority warning motorists to avoid the area.

“Crash at mile 37 northbound in Saco. All three lanes are blocked. Motorists should exit at or before exit 36 in Saco at this time,” MTA tweeted at about 4 p.m.

Two lanes, the center and right, were opened about 30 minutes later, MTA tweeted.