Another Mainer died as health officials on Friday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Friday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,632. Of those, 4,164 have been confirmed positive, while 468 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 4,613, down from 4,617, meaning there was an increase of 15 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from Somerset County, bringing the statewide death toll to 134. It’s the second death this week, following another from Somerset County on Wednesday. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 423 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 18 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,006. That means there are 492 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 496 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Some Mainers are still waiting for their unemployment benefits. They may have been told by a Maine Department of Labor representative that their claim is “stuck” in the computer system or that there has been a “glitch.” We’d like to know if this is happening to you.” — Erin Rhoda, BDN

—“Maine health officials have now attributed a third death to the COVID-19 outbreak stemming from an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Katahdin region — just a day after they announced the second.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“State education officials are warning schools in York County that it’s no longer safe for them to reopen in person full time as the county has seen five new coronavirus outbreaks in the past two weeks.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Many schools are reopening next week — including a private academy in Sanford run by a church that has an outbreak of the coronavirus.” — Patty Wight, Maine Public

—“The Brewer School Department reopened its schools Thursday for the first time since March. The school system will use a hybrid model that combines in-person learning and online education, with students split into two groups and attending in person two days a week on different days and learning online the remaining three days. With the student body split up, Brewer Community School only opened its doors to half of its 1,000 students on Thursday.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“University of Maine athletics director Ken Ralph believes there is a legitimate chance that winter sports teams will be able to play some games in this calendar year.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,191,294 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 187,484 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.