Mark David, 66, was gored and killed Sunday by an elk that

he had shot on Saturday evening. Credit: Courtesy of Oregon State Police / via Tribune Content Agency

A man died in Oregon on Sunday after an elk that he had shot and wounded the previous night charged at him, fatally wounding him.

Mark David, 66, had been archery hunting on private property in Tillamook County on Saturday evening. According to Oregon State Police, David hit a bull elk and wounded it, but couldn’t find it before nightfall.





The next morning, David and the property owner went out to look for the elk. Around 9:15 a.m., David found the elk and tried to kill it with his bow.

State police say the elk charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The property owner tried to help David, but he died from his injuries.

Police say the elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County jail.

Story by Jayati Ramakrishnan, oregonlive.com