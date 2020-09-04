This story will be updated.

Officers with the Maine State Police, Presque Isle Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office appeared to be involved in a standoff near the Presque Isle McDonald’s on Friday afternoon.





Although it was not immediately clear how many people were involved, what the specific threat was or where the standoff specifically was, police had rifles pointed toward the same general area.

Presque Isle Police, Maine State Troopers and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office pointing long guns because of unclear situation near McDonald’s in Presque Isle. #Aroostook pic.twitter.com/Wh6VBxWLp7 — David Marino Jr. (@MarinoDavidJr) September 4, 2020

Officers restricted access outside the McDonald’s and were posted on nearby streets as well.

Main Street was not cordoned off and cars continued to drive past as officers gathered around the scene.