CARIBOU — The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center.

DEMONTIGNY — A girl, Dani Lee deMontigny, born to Krystal Lee and Zachary Daniel deMontigny of Saint Agatha on July 7, 2020.





SOUCY — A girl, Payton Marie Soucy, born to Julie M. Soucy and Dustin Levesque of Frenchville on July 8, 2020.

BRIGGS — A girl, Audrey-Ella Rose Briggs, born to Kiana Ramsay and Gunnar Briggs of Houlton on July 14, 2020.

HARRIS — A girl, Scarlett Harris, born to Dannica Ladd of Presque Isle on July 20, 2020.

MCLEAN — A girl, Charlotte Rae McLean, born to Kourtenie and Joshua McLean of Caribou on July 20, 2020.

VINCENT — A girl, Elliana Rose Vincent, born to Chelsea Vincent of Caribou on July 21st, 2020.

DAIGLE — A boy, Sumit Ferdinand Daigle, born to Kara Nelson and Kurtis Daigle of Frenchville on July 23, 2020.

MADORE — A girl, Mia Elizabeth Madore, born to Elisha and Jordyn Madore of Connor TWP on July 24, 2020.

OUELLETTE — A boy, Grayson Leo Ouellette, born to Sydney Smith and Tristan Ouellette of Woodland on July 25, 2020.

KNOX — A boy, Jack Matthew Knox, born to Amanda and George Knox of Fort Fairfield on July 27, 2020.

DAMBOISE — A girl, Demi Rayne Damboise, born to Kristin and Dustin Damboise of Caribou on July 27, 2020.

DIONNE — A boy, Daxton Rex Dionne, born to Renee and Eric Dionne of Caribou on July 31st, 2020.

CYR — A boy, Israel Lee Cyr, born to Chelsea and Marc Cyr of Madawaska on August 4, 2020.

KILCOLLINS — A girl, Evelyn Rose Kilcollins, born to Sierra and Stephen Kilcollins of Wade on August 6, 2020.

KNAPP — A girl, Leonora Grace Knapp, born to Jessica and Michael Knapp of Limestone on August 14, 2020.

WHITAKER — A boy, Colton Eric Whitaker, born to Erica and Greg Whitaker of Mapleton on August 16, 2020.

OLIVER — A boy, Owen Weisse Oliver, born to Stacie and Carl Oliver of Presque Isle on August 19, 2020.

PINETTE — a girl, Abbrielle Jean Pinette, born to Shyla and Travis Pinette of Mapleton on August 20, 2020.

BARD — A girl, Teagan Avery Bard, born to Kallie and Joey Bard of Caribou on August 22, 2020.

ANDERSON — A girl, Abigale Joyce-Marie Anderson, born to Chelsea Marie Anderson of Fort Fairfield on August 23, 2020.

PARADIS — A girl, Arya Belle Paradis, born to Lindsay and Jacob Paradis of Caribou on August 29, 2020.