Another 53 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,617. Of those, 4,145 have been confirmed positive, while 472 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,564, down from 4,567, meaning there was an increase of 50 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

It was the second-highest daily increase in cases over the past 30 days. On Aug. 29, 55 new cases were reported. Over the past seven days, there has been an average of 30 new cases a day.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 133. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 424 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 10 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,988. That means there are 496 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 456 on Wednesday.

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,141,580 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 186,467 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.