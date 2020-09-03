SOUTH PORTLAND — The Portland Rotary Club and the Maine Mall are working in partnership to honor our local heroes. At least 100 American flags will be displayed, each honoring a hero. The flags will be on display at the Maine Mall beginning Sept. 11, a fitting day to acknowledge community members who have made a difference. The flags will be shown in the mall for the following two weeks.

Families and loved ones are encouraged to sponsor a flag for their personal hero. Heroes can be veterans, first responders, grocery store clerks or teachers — any person who’s made a difference in the lives of others and has contributed to making our community a more open, safe and vibrant place to live.





“More than ever now, there are so many heroes among us,” Rotarian Charlie Friar said, “This is a chance to recognize those that have made sacrifices to strengthen our communities during hard times.”

Each flag will be sponsored for $100. A plaque attached to the flag will show the name of each hero and can be taken home by its sponsor at the end of the week. The money raised will be put back into the community through Rotary projects. This will be the second annual “Flags for Community Heroes” display.

Sponsorships can be attained either online or by order-form. To sponsor a flag online please visit portlandrotary.org. To order by form, either print out a sponsor form from the website or contact Charlie Frair at 207-807-5348 to request one. The rotary can be contacted with any questions about the project by email at portlandrotaryclub@gmail.com.