It’s Labor Day weekend, which means that while summer’s not technically over for a few more weeks, we’ve reached the unofficial end of the season. See it out in scenic, delicious style by looking up your local apple orchard — the picking is great, and this weekend looks to be gorgeous, weather-wise. In the Bangor area, some great ones include Maine-ly Apples in Dixmont, Treworgy Orchards in Levant, Rowe Orchards in Newport and Hooper’s Orchards in Monroe. Want more options? Check out maineapples.org.

As for (mostly) outdoor live music, on Friday, Bangor’s River Bottom Funk gets back together for a one-night only outdoor show at Carolina’s; in Camden, there’s a 50-person concert from folk musician Nikos Apolliono at the Camden Opera House; rock duo When Particles Collide play at Cadenza in Freeport; and in Belfast, local folk artists the Gawler Sisters, Bennett Konesni and Steve Eaton will play at 5 p.m. on the footbridge. Get in your boat or kayak for a socially distant concert literally on the harbor!

At the Bangor Drive-In, you can check out “Tenet,” the new Christopher Nolan film, followed by “Gravity,” on screen one; or “The Secret Life of Pets 2” followed by “The New Mutants” on screen two. The Saco Drive-In will show “The Greatest Showman” this weekend, and the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook will show “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” with a late showing Saturday of “Army of Darkness.” The Skowhegan Drive-In will feature an array of classic 80s comedies, including “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” and “Caddyshack.” And at the Shotwell Drive-In in Rockport, on Saturday night they’ll show a rescheduled screening of the classic rock documentary, “The Last Waltz.”

On TV this weekend, Amazon premieres season two of its acclaimed superhero series “The Boys,” while Disney+ premieres its live-action adaptation of “Mulan” (it’ll cost you extra), and Netflix premieres a new Charlie Kaufman film, “I’m Thinking Of Ending Things.”