Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 26 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,567. Of those, 4,100 have been confirmed positive, while 467 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,541, down from 4,548, meaning there was an increase of 19 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a man in his 70s from Somerset County, bringing the statewide death toll to 133. It was the first coronavirus-related death reported in the state in a week. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 423 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with six in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 33 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,978. That means there are 456 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 471 on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Gov. Janet Mills has extended her 30-day coronavirus civil state of emergency proclamation for the sixth time since the pandemic began, warning Mainers on Wednesday to guard against ‘pandemic fatigue.’” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“The pastor at a Sanford Baptist church linked to a wave of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Maine disputed the legitimacy of the virus in a fiery indoor sermon on Sunday, lifting religious faith over realities of the pandemic and discouraging followers from heeding government mandates.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

—“The number of COVID-19 cases that state investigators have traced back to an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region continues to rise, after 9 additional cases were reported Wednesday in connection with secondary outbreaks at the York County Jail and Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The start of the Maine fall sports season has been pushed back another week. The Maine Principals’ Association made the decision Wednesday, one day after the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education released a four-page letter outlining concerns about the organization’s plans to begin fall competition.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,107,350 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 185,594 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.