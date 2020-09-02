A Bangor pizzeria shut itself down on Wednesday until further notice, saying that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.



The Portland Pie Co. outlet at 91 Main St. posted a Facebook message at about 12:30 p.m. saying that it will test all of its employees and perform a deep cleaning of the restaurant.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long did not confirm the case, citing confidentiality laws.





“Maine CDC has not opened an outbreak investigation associated with that business. Patient privacy laws prevent release of information about individual cases,” Long said in an email.

“We are hopeful that due to our rigorous protocols and procedures that have been in place for the past several months — physical distancing, wearing of masks at all times, increased cleaning and sanitization — that we have been able to minimize any exposure to guests and staff,” the posting said. “We are working closely with the Maine CDC to meet and exceed their recommendations during this time. The safety of our guests and dedicated staff has been our priority since day one.”

The New England-based restaurant chain had been expanding as of June, when it had five company-owned restaurants and two franchises and was opening another location in Windham, planned to start construction on one in Lewiston in the fall, and was scouting an Augusta location.

The Bangor restaurant opened in June 2019. It closed a Manchester, New Hampshire, location in March.