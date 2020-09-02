CAMDEN — Events this month at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street/Route 1. For tickets and information call 207-236-3154 or go to https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/shows.

Please note: As seating is so limited, we also are live-streaming on our Facebook page, with donations encouraged.





Friday, Sept. 4

SoundCheck: Nikos Apollonio 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert by Nick Apollonio, Midcoast multi-instrumentalist folk musician and fine instrument maker. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required in building).

Wednesday, Sept. 9

SOLD OUT: MaineMadeMusic: Luke & Will Mallett 7:30 p.m.

Leaders of the Mallett Brothers Band offer a safely distanced 40-seats/one-set-only acoustic concert in the auditorium of the Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required in building) in place. Advance tickets only, $25 via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154.

Friday, Sept. 11

SoundCheck: Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Soucy 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Show features acclaimed acoustic singer/songwriter trio. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required in building).

Sunday, Sept. 13

The Literary Salon: Words Rock 2 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-hour Literary Salon in the auditorium. Maine poets Dave Morrison and Ellen Sander read from their books that focus on rock music. Advance tickets only, $5 (or more) donation to Community Arts Fund, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 1:30 p.m., safety protocols (masks required in the building).

Friday, Sept. 18

Songs for Hope benefit livestream 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House presents Caroline Cotter, Emilia Dahlin and Sara Hallie Richardson in a Maine singer-songwriters showcase to benefit New Hope for Women streamed live from our stage to our Facebook page! Please donate to New Hope for Women, P.O. Box A, Rockland, ME 04841-0733 or via Donate link at newhopeforwomen.org.

Friday, Sept. 25

SoundCheck: The Clockworks Ensemble 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Tom Luther’s latest group, a mixed ensemble of strings, brass and computer in 4-channel audio, presents program of original music titled “While You Were Out.” Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (masks required in building).