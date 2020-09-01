A man was shot Monday evening during an attempted armed robbery in York.

The man had stopped on Kingsbury Lane about 7:19 p.m., when he had an “altercation” with two men, according to the York Police Department.





During the altercation, the man fired a gun toward the suspects, whom police have yet to identify. The two men fled in a late 2000s white Ford Taurus-style car, police said.

The man suffered a minor gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear how the man was shot.

The suspects were described as white men. One was between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, skinny and wore a white mask, tan cargo shorts and a black hoodie. The other was between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, weighed approximately 200 pounds and wore blue jeans, a black-and-orange mask and a black hoodie.

The attempted robbery remains under investigation, and police did not release additional details.