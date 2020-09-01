A Saco House of Pizza worker contracted hepatitis A and could have spread it to others, prompting state health warnings on Tuesday that anyone at the restaurant from Aug. 18-21 should be vaccinated immediately.

The worker, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention officials said, was infectious from Aug. 5 to Aug. 20 and had access to the kitchen at 163 Main St. in Saco during those days. Maine CDC warns that anyone who visited the restaurant from Aug. 5 to Aug. 17 should watch for symptoms and seek help if they develop, and that all health care providers in Maine should watch for patients with signs of the illness.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease that can cause mild to severe sickness that can last several months and require hospitalization. Symptoms in adults include sudden onset of tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice ― the yellowing of the skin and eyes. Most children younger than age 6 do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection, CDC said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Hepatitis A can transmit through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by someone infected. Symptoms begin to show 15 to 50 days after exposure, and someone infected can spread it to others from two weeks before symptoms start until a week after they end.