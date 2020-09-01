Another 24 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,548. Of those, 4,081 have been confirmed positive, while 467 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 4,524, down from 4,526, meaning there was an increase of 22 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 421 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,945. That means there are 471 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is unchanged from Monday.

—“Maine’s economy this year promised robust growth and no recession in January, but two months later, the pandemic upended those expectations and the lives of thousands of workers and businesses. The remainder of 2020 will be fraught with more economic pain and unpredictability, according to six Maine economists and business leaders.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills gave state department heads more time Monday to submit budget plans for next year as they prepare short-term cuts with hope that the federal government will provide more aid to prevent sweeping reductions.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

—“U.S. Sen. Susan Collins criticized a Republican-proposed pandemic relief package as she is working with her colleagues from both parties to craft an additional smaller pandemic aid package that could be considered this week.” — Mal Leary, Maine Public

—“Maine’s seafood industry could get a $20 million boost by the end of October through funds made available under the federal CARES Act.” — Fred Bever, Maine Public

—“The state’s music clubs are on red alert. They want you to know that economically, the coronavirus is killing them, so on Tuesday night, they will bathe their businesses in a basic sign of emergency ― red light, according to WeMakeEvents North America, a coalition of music industry venues and professionals who want the federal government to help relieve the economic damage they have suffered due to the pandemic.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“State health officials are investigating three cases of COVID-19 at Maine Maritime Academy as the fall semester gets underway at the Castine campus.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education are recommending the Maine Principals’ Association delay its proposed starting date for fall high school sports in light of numerous areas of concern about the organization’s proposal for a return to play.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“After months of planning their childrens’ return to school, Bangor parents are concerned about the possibility of resuming remote learning next week if the state’s health advisory system places Penobscot County in a higher risk category. The Maine Department of Education announced Friday that while all Maine schools can reopen for in-person education, it will assess Penobscot and York counties again on Sept. 4 for a possible change in color designation due to recent outbreaks connected to an Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Will there be enough game officials to cover all of Maine’s interscholastic sports events this fall, if and when they are played? Surprisingly the answer may be yes, at least during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 6,068,139 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 184,450 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.