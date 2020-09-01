Maine State Police sought the public’s help on Tuesday night in finding a Hancock County woman and her four-year-old daughter.

Ashley Miller, 32, of Sullivan, and her daughter, Marilyn Miller, are not in any legal trouble, but Ashley suffers from several medical conditions and her family is concerned for her and her daughter’s safety, said Katy England, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

Ashley was last seen in Sullivan at noon on Tuesday on the Tunk Lake Road in Sullivan. Anyone with information can call Trooper Dana Austin at 207-973-3700 x9.