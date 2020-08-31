A Brunswick man died Sunday afternoon while tubing on Sebago Lake in Casco.

Corey Wilcox, 37, was being towed behind a 22-foot Sun Tracker pontoon boat rented from Port Harbor Marine about 4:30 p.m. near Point Sebago when he showed signs of medical distress, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





Passengers from the pontoon boat entered the water to help Wilcox, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Another boat arrived at the scene and pulled Wilcox aboard, where lifesaving measures were attempted unsuccessfully, Latti said Sunday night.

Wilcox died at the scene.

Latti said conditions were “very rough” on the lake and could have contributed to Wilcox’s death.

The Maine medical examiner’s office will perform an exam at Halls Funeral Home in Casco. The death remains under investigation, and Latti said no additional information was available.